new-love-island-bombshell-luke-trotman’s-mum-was-on-x-factor

Love Island’s new bombshell Luke Trotman’s mum appeared on the fourth series of X Factor back in 2007 and was mentored by Louis Walsh.

The 22-year-old semi-professional footballer has revealed his claim to fame is mother Beverley Trotman, who was eliminated from the ITV competition show in week six and finished in sixth place overall.

The series was won by Leon Jackson, with Rhydian Roberts coming in second followed by Simon Cowell’s group Same Difference. Talk about a throwback!

‘My mum was on The X Factor in 2007,’ Luke enthused. ‘She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience.’

He continued: ‘She’s done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now… but she didn’t perform at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.’

Luke T is set to arrive alongside Luke Mabbott, a 24-year-old heating engineer, to ruffle a few feathers before the next recoupling.

Ahead of his dramatic entrance, he confessed that he’s got his eye on Leanne Amaning, Siânnise Fudge, Sophie Piper and Rebecca Gormley – oh, and he backs himself as a ‘strong eight’.

‘I really like girls who are intelligent, so I’d be looking for someone who’s got a bit of something about them,’ he said.

He’s also claimed that he doesn’t have a wandering eye, adding: ‘I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open.’

That being said, he’s not going to shy away when it comes to grafting with the girls.

‘You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,’ he admitted. ‘In the villa, you’ve got to back yourself. I’m quite relaxed.’

We’re excited for the chaos that will no doubt ensue.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island shocker as Paige Turley suddenly finds herself in trouble thanks to Finley Tapp and Rebecca Gormely

MORE: Love Island viewers praise Rebecca for her visible ‘contraception patch’ – we have no choice but to stan





