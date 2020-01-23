new-love-island-bombshell-luke-trotman-is-the-son-of-x-factor-star-beverley-trotman

Two new bombshells are heading into the Love Island villa – and they’re both called Luke.

But while Luke Mabbot is a heating engineer from Redcar who reckons he’s the spitting image of Justin Bieber, Luke Trotman’s celebrity connection comes through his MUM.

Beverley Trotman was a contestant on the fourth series of X Factor back in 2007, the series won by Leon Jackson.

Leon, then 18 and mentored by Dannii Minogue, memorably defeated Welsh crooner Rhydian Roberts in that year’s final.

Luke’s mum has also been on the box (Credit: ITV)

But Beverley – now 50 – was also a contender, under the tutelage of Louis Walsh who was in charge of that series’ over 25s acts.

Beverley made it to the sixth week of the competition, falling to a deadlock vote after she performed Without You by Badfinger.

I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else.

Then a primary school teacher in Luton, Beverley brought a tear to host Dermot O’Leary’s eye when she told him what being part of the show could mean for the kids in her class.

“If I can be that little bit of inspiration for them, on that stage, how amazing is that?” she said emotionally.

And it is clear she has inspired her 22-year-old son Luke, a semi-professional footballer and student.

He told the Love Island audience about his mum: “She’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience.”

Since her stint on TV, Beverley is reported to have joined the Kingdom Choir which performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

However, is thought she did not sing at the event.

Luke – who considers himself an 8/10 and likes the look of Leanne, Siannise, Sophie and Rebecca on the ITV2 show – has vowed not to mess about any potential Love Island romantic interests.

He declared: “I wouldn’t ever play anyone. I wouldn’t lie to someone and then go and do something else. I’d try and be open.”

But it seems he isn’t the only performer in his family.

Speaking about his party trick, he revealed: “I can pop my belly button in and out. It’s an in-ny and and out-ty.”

Ready for two new bombshells? Luke M and Luke T are about to shake up the villa… 👀 Meet the boys: https://t.co/XfD7C1MXw4 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HuLvInhhyT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 22, 2020

– Love Island airs nightly, except for Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2

