new-look-set-welcomes-paul-murray-back-to-sky

While taking a five-week break from his Sky News evening program, Paul Murray realised there’s one thing he hates about his job.

Murray, the host of Paul Murray LIVE, doesn’t get to tuck his daughters Asher, 5 and Zadie, 2, in at night or read them bedtime stories.

“In all honesty, this is a dream job but if there is a shit thing about a dream job, it is that I don’t get to put the kids to bed at night,” Murray told The Sunday Telegraph.

“I know that sounds like a weird thing … but now when I am on holidays I look ­forward to putting the kids to bed.

“My kids love story time. I tell them really involved long stories to help bore them to sleep.

“I tell them the entire history of the West Tigers football clubs starting in 1908 and they doze off.

media_camera Sky News presenter Paul Murray returns to the air after the holiday break with a new-look set. Picture: Toby Zerna

“And my two-year-old loves this book called Feminist Baby — obviously people give them these books to trigger me, but it’s still fun.

“Zadie comes up to me three times a day asking for Feminist Baby.”

While Murray stayed in touch with the headlines throughout his break, he also made his family time a priority, even sporting an ice-blue Elsa cape for a trip to the movies.

“My five-year-old is all about Disney princess,” he said.

“I loved taking Asher to see Frozen. We all had the little capes on, even I had my Elsa cape on.

“I try to make up for all those times that I have to say ‘Dad has to go to work’.”

Murray is set to make his return to TV on Sunday with a brand new “man-cave meets poolroom” style set.

media_camera Paul Murray’s new set has a “man cave” look. Picture: Toby Zerna

The new set is a reminder to the award-winning broadcaster as to just how far his show has come since he first fronted the program a ­decade ago.

“I remember my first shows were done in front a plasma that was also used for the news and the weather and to get a background we put in front of the mirror,” he said.

“But there was a cleaner that turned up at five past nine every single night, so I would be making an editorial with a dude cleaning behind me.

“Ten years later I have a fully bespoke, personalised set that is only for us.

“I am tired of the fact every TV show kind of looks the same now. We didn’t design it based on much more than if you were holding a TV show in your man cave, what would it look like.”

