New look at the Hogwarts Legacy character creator

A few days ago, from SomosXbox we told you exclusively that we would soon have hogwarts legacy news, something that has already happened thanks to the participation of Avalanche through the free Autodesk event. Thanks to the appearance of Hogwarts Legacy in said event, we were able to see a new kinematics that showed us much more than one part that we could see during the March State of Play gameplay, graphic improvements of some characters and several images of the Hogwarts Legacy character creator, which we can now see in more detail thanks to a new video.

The Twitter user Wizarding World Direct has been in charge of sharing with the whole world the video that shows us more about the Hogwarts Legacy character creator, which will be more extensive and complete than many of us thought. Creating a witch or a wizard in our image and likeness will be possible.

As you can see, we will be able to edit our character’s face, hair, clothes and much more that we will discover in the coming months before the launch, which is scheduled for Christmas this year 2022. Hogwarts Legacy, an action role-playing game open world set in the 19th century, where players will experience a magical and exciting adventure both inside and outside the College of Witchcraft and Wizardry.