new-labour-leader-will-be-named-on-april-4

A new Labour leader will be announced in early April, officials have said.

Leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he would be standing down following the party’s dreadful General Election performance, but was expected to be replaced sooner.

Today the party’s National Executive Committee agreed that Saturday April 4 would be the date that a new leader will be installed.

So far, the confirmed candidates are shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis and backbenchers Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey has been widely tipped to enter the race, while party chairman Ian Lavery and Sheffield mayor Dan Jarvis are also rumoured to be among the other possible contenders to replace Mr Corbyn. Prominent backbencher David Lammy will not be standing.

Nominations open tomorrow and close next Monday, with candidates needing the support of 21 MPs to make the ballot paper.

Registered supporters are able to sign up for £25, for 48 hours from next Tuesday.

Voting will run from February 21 to April 2, before results are announced two days later. In 2016, 500,000 people voted in the contest.

A party spokeswoman said: ‘We are by far the largest political party in the UK with well over half a million members.

‘We want as many of our members and supporters to take part, so it has been designed to be open, fair and democratic.’

Meanwhile, shadow minister for women and equalities Dawn Butler has confirmed to Metro.co.uk that she will only be standing for deputy leader. She will compete against shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon and shadow Europe minister Khalid Mahmood.