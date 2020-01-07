new-jersey-mom-claims-boy-suffered-brain-injury-from-wild-golf-swing-at-dick’s-sporting-goods

January 7, 2020 | 9: 15am | Updated January 7, 2020 | 9: 17am

A New Jersey boy was left with traumatic brain injury after he was whacked in the head by a swinging golf club at Dick’s Sporting Goods, a lawsuit against the retail giant charges.

Tiffany Fields says she was with her 12-year-old son, Colt, at an outpost of the store in Cumberland Mall on Oct. 7, 2017, when the incident happened in a “golf club fitting room,” NJ.com reported Monday.

The Vineland mom says in her suit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court, that her son was knocked unconscious when another minor who was swinging a golf club hit the boy in the head.

According to the lawsuit, there was no employee supervision in the area where customers are allowed to test swing the golf clubs before buying them.

Fields’ son needed medical rehabilitation following the incident and will need future treatment, claims the suit, which is seeking damages plus interests and attorney’s fees, the news outlet reported.

Gina Calabria, an attorney for Dick’s Sporting Goods, placed the blame on Fields in a filing responding to the suit.

Fields is “guilty of contributory negligence,” claimed Calabria, who also denied the allegation that the store encourages customers to “test” golf clubs by taking swings, NJ.com reported.

The attorney for the outdoor and hunting gear shop also argued in the court papers that the case was filed outside of the statute of limitations and asked for it to be tossed.