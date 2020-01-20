new-jersey-cop-fatally-shoots-himself-after-wrecking-car

January 20, 2020 | 11: 35am

An off-duty New Jersey police officer fatally shot himself in the head after crashing his SUV into two parked vehicles — and as first-responders were preparing to free him from the wreck, officials said.

The 39-year-old Roselle Park cop lost control of his SUV about noon Sunday on Broad Street in Matawan and struck the two vehicles before partially rolling over, Chris Swendeman, spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, told The Post.

“As first responders left the vehicle to get equipment to help with the extraction, the driver located a firearm and fatally shot himself,” Swendeman said in an email.

The officer has been identified as Edward Nortrup, a resident of Aberdeen, NJ, according to NJ.com.

Roselle Park Police Chief Daniel McCaffery did not say if Nortrup used his service weapon, adding that the county prosecutor’s office is investigating the shooting.

“We are grieving as a department for the loss of our officer,” McCaffery said.

The officer was a 13-year veteran of the force who served in the Detective Bureau and was a member of the Union County Emergency Response Team, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

There were 17 police suicides last year and 37 since 2016 in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.

The state Attorney General’s Office recently launched the New Jersey Resiliency Program for Law Enforcement, which will require every officer by the end of 2022 to attend a two-day training session on mental health.

“This is training that is necessary with the epidemic of law enforcement suicides nationwide,” McCaffery said. “We welcome any training that allows out officers to cope with the stresses of our jobs as best that we can.”

The head of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association said a call about a cop’s suicide is the worst kind they can get.

“I always feel like this is preventable. It’s not like a line-of-duty of death. There’s always danger out there but these are the deaths that are hard because somehow we missed this guy and didn’t get him help,” Patrick Colligan told New Jersey 101.5.