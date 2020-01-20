new-isis-leader-unmasked-as-man-who-led-enslavement-of-yazidi-women

The new leader of Isis has been named as Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi.

His identity was revealed by officials from two intelligence agencies, who managed to uncover his real name after Isis had been using a number of aliases for him, the Guardian reported.

Al-Salbi took over from previous leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 48 hours after the latter blew himself up after being cornered in an American military raid in October last year.

He is believed to share a very similar outlook to al-Baghdadi and took over operations from him in July after the leader struggled with his health following an airstrike.

The new leader is believed to have been among the founding members of ISIS and also led the campaign to enslave Yazidi women, one of Iraq’s oldest and most persecuted religious minorities.

Many were either raped, killed or sold as sex slaves, with al-Salbi giving religious rulings that underwrote the genocide.

He has a degree in sharia law from the University of Mosul.

Al-Salbi is reported to be responsible for Isis operations across the globe and was also a former officer in Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s army.

Nicknamed ‘the professor’ al-Salbi is said to have grown close to previous leader al-Baghdadi when they were both jailed in Basra by US forces for their links to al-Qaeda in 2003.

Isis has lost most of its territory after a US led coalition carried out operations against the group and its allies.

Iraqi born al-Salbi had a $5 million bounty placed on his head by the US state department before his appointment as the leader of the terror group.

Although his whereabouts remain unknown, intelligence officials believe him to be hiding in Idlib province in north west Syria, much like his predecessor.