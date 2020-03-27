new-iron-man-armor-was-unveiled-by-marvel-while-no-one-was-paying-attention

Even though Tony Stark is no longer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future (so far as we know), there are some Iron Man surprises in store, including a new set of armor. This was, somewhat surprisingly, revealed by Disney and Marvel Studios months ago and nobody noticed. Yet, no doubt in part thanks to everyone being cooped up at home right now combing through unwatched material on streaming services, the armor has had a spotlight shed upon it, raising questions about how it will be used.

The armor was revealed in the Disney+ special Expanding The Universe. The documentary takes a look at the future of Marvel Studios, including some of the live-action shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The special also touches on the animated series What If? which will look at alternate universe scenarios for popular characters within the MCU. It seems, based on what we see in the preview, that this new Iron Man armor will appear in the show, which opens up a whole host of possibilities, including having Robert Downey Jr., or at least his voice, back in the MCU for a brief moment.

At one point in the documentary, some art for What If? is being showcased. We see a young Howard Stark, drawn very much to look like Dominic Cooper, who played Tony Stark’s dad in Captain America: The First Avenger. We also briefly see some brand new Iron Man armor that looks far too advanced to have been cooked up during Howard’s day, which rules out a few scenarios. One episode of What If? will center on Peggy Carter taking the supersoldier serum, turning her into Captain Britain. It seems we’re going to see Steve Rogers in an early version of the Iron Man suit in that episode, but this version seems far more modern than what would have been available in the 1940s.

Interestingly, at one point, thanks to Jeff Goldblum, who is returning to reprise his role as Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok for the animated show, it was reported that Robert Downey Jr. would be voicing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the show. This was a big deal, given the character’s fate at the end of Avengers: Endgame. That claim was later refuted, but perhaps there is some truth to it after all?

At this point, we have more questions than answers. What we know for sure is that What If? is aiming for a summer 2021 debut. Beyond that, there is also going to be another new version of the Iron Man armor debuting at Disney’s Avengers Campus, which is expected to open at California Adventure this summer. The armor has been dubbed the Mark 80. Be sure to check out the armor in question for yourself, courtesy of some Twitter posts. Expanding The Universe is available to stream now on official Disney Plus streaming App.

