new-international-coronavirus-cases:-latest-places-affected,-including-uk,-philippines,-us-and-sweden

The latest headlines in your inbox

The deadly coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and has since spread to other parts of the world including Europe, Australasia and Asia.

The flu-like strain is transmitted via droplets in coughs and sneezes and has so far killed 362 people with at least 17,205 people infected across 25 countries.

Cases of coronavirus in the UK have been confirmed by Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

Chinese authorities have put the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is located, on lockdown and public transport has been stopped.

A plane of British nationals who were in Wuhan has flown back to the UK, and those returning to Britain have been placed in an isolation unit on the Wirral.

Wuhan, China: Coronavirus – In pictures

What is coronavirus and what are the symptoms?

Coronavirus comes from a family of viruses which give rise to a huge range of illnesses from the mild common cold to severe SARS and MERS.

It is thought to have originated from animals and traces of the disease were found at a live animal market in Wuhan which also sold poultry and seafood.

The contagious virus is airborne and spreads via droplets which can be transmitted via coughs and sneezes – this has led to lots of people in the region wearing facemasks.

Initial symptoms of the infection include fever, cough, tightness of the chest, runny nose, headache and shortness of breath.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that have a halo or crown-like appearance (CDC/Dr Fred Murphy)

Later signs include chills and body aches.

Coronaviruses are named after the spikes that protrude from their membranes, like the sun’s corona.

Because SARS and MERS proved deadly, the emergence of a new coronavirus has been treated with caution.

Which places have reported cases of coronavirus so far?

The infection has rippled out from the epicentre in Wuhan, China and spread around the globe.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have been identified in countries including Canada, France and Singapore.

Australia:

Seven cases have been confirmed in the country.

The Australian Government has started evacuating its citizens from the Hubei province, with a flight carrying 243 peolpe leaving China on Monday February 3.

Cambodia:

One case has been confirmed in the region.

The Chinese patient travelled from Wuhan to the coastal city of Sihanoukville.

Cambodia Health Minister, Mam Bunheng said the infected man came with his family earlier this month.

Canada:

Four cases have been confirmed in Canada.

Two of the infected people are a husband and wife in their 50s who recently travelled to Wuhan.

China:

The epicentre of the outbreak, there have been around 17,205 confirmed cases of the infection on the mainland and 361 people have died.

The first person who contracted the illness – patient zero – is thought to have picked it up at a live animal food market in Wuhan.

Virologists, medical doctors that oversee the diagnosis, management and prevention of infection, have identified that bats and snakes can carry the strain.

Cambodia:

There is one confirmed case of the virus in Cambodia.

The country’s leader, Prime Minister Hun Sen, said they would not be banning flights to China as it would hurt the Cambodian economy.

France:

The country has six confirmed cases, French health authorities have confirmed..

The sixth person infected is a doctor who had treated an ill patient – the first person to contract the virus in France.

Finland:

One person in Finland has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

She is believed to be a 32-year-old women from Wuhan.

Germany:

Ten cases have been identified in Germany, including two people who were evacuated from Wuhan.

The pair of patients were identified at the Germersheim military barracks, 50 miles northwest of Stuttgart, where people who have returned from the Hubei province have been kept in isolation.

Hong Kong:

Fourteen people have contracted the strain in the region, according to the latest figures.

Medical workers in the region have gone on strike to demand the administration close the border with the mainland.

India:

There are three people in India who have the coronavirus.

The first person who be diagnosed in the world’s second most populous country was a student at Wuhan University who returned home to the state of Kerala.

Italy:

Italy has seen two cases of the virus.

According to the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, both people were Chinese tourists.

Japan:

Twenty cases have been identified in Japan.

One of the patients had originally tested negative for the disease, but it was later confirmed that he was infected.

Macau:

Seven people in the world’s gambling capital of Macau had been infected with coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in Macau who had been in Hubei in the last two weeks must have medical documentation proving they are not infected, or they will be denied entry, the government said.

Malaysia:

Malaysia confirmed eight cases of the virus.

A government minister said that 57 hospitals could be used to screen for the virus and 26 were prepared to treat the illness.

Nepal:

One case has been confirmed in the country.

The patient was a Nepali student who had been studying in Wuhan.

Philippines:

The only recorded death from the coronavirus outside of mainland China occurred in the Philippines.

Authorities said on Sunday January 2 that a 44-year-old Chinese man had died.

One other person in the country has been diagnosed.

Russia:

There have been two cases of the virus in Russia.

In response the country’s government said that the massive border with China – which is more than 2,500 miles long – will be closed.

Singapore:

Singapore has 17 cases.

Five of the infection carriers travelled from Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holidays.

South Korea:

There are 15 confirmed cases in the region.

One of the patients, a 55-year-old man, showed no symptoms of infection when he was screened at an airport upon his return to Korea on January 20.

But six days later he had a high fever and aching muscles and was diagnosed with the virus.

Spain:

One case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the Canary Islands.

The Health Ministry said that the patient was one of five people on La Gomera put under observation after they came into contact with a German carrier of the virus.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka confirmed its only case of the coronavirus so far on January 27.

The patient was identified as a 43-year-old Chinese woman from Hubei who had arrived in Sri Lanka as a tourist.

Sweden:

There has been one case of the coronavirus diagnosed in the Scandinavian country.

The head of the country’s Public Health Agency said that the chance of the virus spreading was “very low”.

Taiwan:

Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases including a woman who had visited Wuhan for work.

The island’s authorities have since advised against travel to the Hubei province and on January 24 said any arrivals from Wuhan would be rejected by immigration.

All arrivals from China – including Hong Kong and Macau – must fill out health declaration forms on arrival.

The territory has also banned the export of face masks for a month to ensure domestic supplies.

Thailand:

Thailand has detected 19 cases so far.

Thai doctors have successfully treated severe cases of the coronavirus using a combination of flu medications and powerful antiviral drugs normally used to treat HIV.

US:​

Eleven cases have been confirmed.

Positive diagnoses have been made in California and Washington state, and tests are underway on four people in New York.

One plane-load of evacuees has already arrived back from China, and there another flight is expected to be chartered.

United Arab Emirates:

Five cases have been confirmed, mainly in the city of Dubai.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that they had all been quarantined.

Vietnam:

Eight cases have been detected in the region.

Vietnam declared a public health emergency on February 1, and said flights to and from mainland China will be stopped.

Has it come to the UK?

Two people have been confirmed as having coronavirus in the UK.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, announced the infections and detailed that the pair were members of the same family.

He said: “We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.”

One of those who tested positive for the virus was a student at the University of York.

While the risk of transmission was said to be “low” due to the fact the student was not on campus or in student accommodation, a helpline number was set up.

Over the weekend following the revalation almost 250 calls were made to the number.

Students at the University can call 01904 809571, with the number still active as of Monday February 3.