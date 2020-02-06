new-high-street-flats-for-first-time-buyers-near-elizabeth-line-hub

With Crossrail coming to the “Queen of Suburbs” in just over a year, the property spotlight is firmly trained on Ealing.

Prices in this west London hotspot have been on a strong upward trajectory ever since the route of the Elizabeth line, slated to launch in central London in 2021, was announced.

The average price of a property in West Ealing, the W13 postcode, stands at £605,000, up from £477,000 in 2012, according to Rightmove.

A typical flat here sells for £377,000, which is way beyond the grasp of many first-time buyers, particularly since a basic five per cent deposit comes in at close to £40,000.

Now, however, a new high street development is offering shared-ownership homes for first timers priced from just over £100,000, which means a minimum deposit of £5,300 to get on the housing ladder.

The development is a reboot of the former BHS department store, just around the corner from West Ealing railway station, by housing association Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing.

The former shop has been replaced by open-plan apartments with terrific west London views from the higher floors.

Each of the homes has a balcony, and there are three roof gardens for residents to share.

It costs from £105,000 for 25 per cent of a one-bedroom flat at SO Resi Ealing

How the monthly costs stack up

Prices start at £105,000 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom flat at SO Resi Ealing.

Monthly costs will include rent at £656, plus mortgage repayments at £498.

Two-bedroom flats start at £136,250 for a 25 per cent share and owners will pay £681 in rent and £647 in mortgage repayments.

In addition, service charges are estimated at £140 a month (sharedownership.co.uk).

The lowdown on West Ealing

West Ealing Broadway is a deeply un-hip strip of west London, with a disproportionate number of charity shops, cash-and-carry stores and un-reconstituted boozers. It has also been hard hit by competition from nearby Westfield.

But it is fine for everyday buys, there are a couple of supermarkets, and the commute from West Ealing to Paddington takes just 11 minutes.

When the Elizabeth line is up and running there will be no need to change at Paddington and trips to Bond Street will take 15 minutes while a journey to Canary Wharf will take 29 minutes.

Nearby Walpole Park is lovely, as is the adjacent Pitzhanger Manor, which was designed by Sir John Soane in 1800.

This elegant Georgian mansion is now used for contemporary art exhibitions, while there are lots of bars and restaurants at nearby Ealing Broadway, plus an independent cinema, and the new Dickens Yard development has also brought glitzy new bars and a weekly market to an area which shows all the signs of being on the up.

£525,000: a two-bedroom flat in Regina Road, West Ealing with a garden. Foxtons (020 8012 6739).

What else can you buy

Ealing’s verdant streets full of rambling Victorian villas inspired the architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner (1902-83) to crown the district “queen” of London’s suburbs.

Today, the largest and grandest of these homes cost well in excess of £3 million, and even a simple three-bedroom semi or terrace will set you back between £800,000 and £900,000. Buyers seeking a flat in

W13 could opt for a period conversion: a two bedroom property would cost £500,000 to £550,000.

Foxtons is selling a two-bedroom garden flat in a Victorian red-brick on Regina Road for £525,000.

However, period homes do tend to come at a premium. A two-bedroom purpose-built flat in a slightly dated block would cost around £380,000 to £450,000.

The same disparity is clear in one-bedroom flats. Dexters is selling a ground-floor flat in a grand period house in Lyncroft Gardens, close to Walpole Park, for £430,000.

Also close to the park, in Pursewardens Close, Colin Bibra estate agents is listing a one-bedroom purpose-built apartment that has less kerb appeal and a £330,000 price tag.