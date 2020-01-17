new-health-minister-urged-to-act-on-10%-fall-in-hospital-beds-since-2011







Health Minister Robin Swann

The number of beds available for hospital patients on a daily basis across Northern Ireland has fallen by 10% over the past decade.

In Belfast alone the number has dropped by more than 20%, from 2,402 in 2011 to a low of 1,967 in 2019, new figures have revealed.

The figures were obtained by TUV MLA Jim Allister, who has called on the new Health Minister Robin Swann to act urgently to reverse the downward trend.

“This huge rundown in the number of available hospital beds over the last decade is both the consequence of deliberate Executive policy and has been a major contributor to the current crisis,” he said.

“This Stormont made policy has failed. Together with the folly of ending pay parity it has led us, in significant measure, to where we are.

“Are bed reductions set to continue as Executive policy?”

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “There is no policy to reduce overall bed numbers within hospitals. “There is, however, a policy to reduce patients’ length of stay in hospital, particularly so in older people.