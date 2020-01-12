new-health-minister-robin-swann-to-meet-trade-unions-in-bid-to-resolve-industrial-dispute







UUP MLA Robin Swann has been appointed the health minister

New health minister Robin Swann has requested a meeting with trade unions in a bid to resolve the ongoing industrial action.

The former Ulster Unionist leader was yesterday nominated as health minister as powersharing was restored following thee years of political paralysis.

Health unions have been taking strike action over pay parity and staffing levels, which nurses say are unsafe.

Mr Swann said: “I am happy to confirm that contact has been made with trade unions and I will be meeting with them as soon as possible this week. I’m looking forward to getting this dispute sorted right away.

“Obviously, the financial package for the new Executive and support from other Ministerial colleagues will be central to making that happen.

“We need our nurses and other health workers back at work. There’s a massive challenge for all of us in making our health service better and our great staff have a vital role to play in that.”

Health Minister Robin Swann: “Delighted to be appointed Minister for Health. Looking forward to getting to know my portfolio and facing the challenges ahead. A priority is meeting with health unions at an early opportunity next week.” pic.twitter.com/ATEvjg18qw — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 11, 2020

Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland welcomed Robin Swann as the new health minister and called for an immediate meeting to begin the process of resolving the dispute over pay parity and staffing levels.

“Nurses could not have made it clearer that they do not want to be standing on picket lines losing yet more pay,” she said.

“They want to get back on the wards and in the community, treating and caring for patients like they should be. We require strong political leadership and if we are able to get a formal assurance from our new Health Minister that our requirements will be met, we may be in a position to suspend further industrial action.

“The New Decade, New Approach deal provides an opportunity to take forward many of issues that need urgently addressed and is a basis upon which to take further steps to ensure that our health service becomes truly fit for purpose. This will not happen overnight but must begin urgently.

“We ended the last decade in despair but I hope we can now take forward this decade with optimism and put a plan in place to make our health service something we can be proud of.”

