new-hampshire’s-ice-castles-are-back,-and-they-look-magical

You can crawl through tunnels, whiz down slides, walk under archways, and sit on thrones made entirely of illuminated frozen water at the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H., starting Friday night.

The 20 million pound handcrafted attraction, which is beginning its sixth season in New Hampshire, also features fountains, LED lights that blink along to music, and a walking path filled with ice sculptures. The company also offers a horse-drawn sleigh ride that carts visitors around the attraction.

Tickets are now available online, and prices are as follow: $16.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids ages 4 to 11 on Monday through Thursday, and $20.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids on Friday through Sunday. Those who opt to buy tickets at the door will pay $20 for adults and $15 for kids on Monday through Thursday, and $25 for adults and $20 for kids on Friday through Sunday.

Many Saturday time slots are already sold out through mid-February, according to the company.

Check out photos from this year's installation:

