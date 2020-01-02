Home NEWS New Hampshire man killed in Lawrence shooting, police say

A shooting in Lawrence late Tuesday night left a Salem, New Hampshire man dead, according to authorities.

Lawrence police received a call reporting shots fired at 7B Summer St. around 11: 49 p.m., the Essex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as Wilson Javier, 35, there suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. He was brought to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Friends told WCVB that Javier was a driver for Liberty Taxi Service who had just finished his shift and was at a party when he was shot.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police, the district attorney’s office, and the Essex State Police Detective Unit, authorities said.

