new-hampshire-man-killed-in-head-on-crash-along-i-495-in-salisbury

A Seabrook, N.H. man died after his car crossed a median along Interstate 495 and crashed head-on with another vehicle in Salisbury on Monday, according to State Police.

State and local authorities rushed to the scene of the crash south of Interstate 95 about 4: 45 p.m., police said. The 20-year-old victim was heading south in an 2002 Audi A-4 when he lost control of the car and crashed into a 2013 Lexus RX450 driven by a 38-year-old woman who was heading north, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a 22-year-old passenger riding in Audi was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.