new-hampshire-k9-equipped-with-safety-goggles-thanks-to-donor

Nitro, a German Shepherd from the Lebanon, New Hampshire, Police Department’s K9 unit, can now work both safely and stylishly after being outfitted on Tuesday with protective dog goggles from an anonymous donor.

The goggles, which are manufactured by Rex Specs and retail for about $80, are “optimized for working dogs to protect a dog’s eyes from harmful elements and debris,” police wrote in their Facebook post.

They said K9 Officer Alden and K9 Nitro will use the new safety goggles when tracking in the woods.

According to the post, the department will match this donation by purchasing two more Rex Specs for the other dogs in the K9 unit — K9 Blesk and K9 Kymba.