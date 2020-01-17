new-grenfell-tower-inquiry-adviser-has-links-to-cladding-firm

Grenfell Tower survivors are demanding to know why an engineer linked to a firm which supplied the building’s deadly cladding has been appointed to the disaster’s official inquiry.

Two days before Christmas Downing Street quietly announced Benita Mehra had been chosen to help retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick with the probe west London tower block fire which killed 72 people.

It has since emerged that Boris Johnson’s new appointment previously led the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), which received a £71,000 grant from the charitable arm of US firm Arconic.

The American conglomerate supplied the same aluminium composite cladding on the outside of Grenfell Tower before it went up up flames on June 14, 2017.

A report following the first phase of the inquiry, which finished in October last year, said the material used did not comply with building regulations and was the ‘principal’ reason for the fire’s rapid and ‘profoundly shocking’ spread.

Arconic said a ‘confluence of unfortunate circumstances’ rather than the ‘mere presence’ of the panels had caused the spread of the fire.

Bereaved families and survivors of the inferno say the grant is a conflict of interest and are calling for Ms Mehra to stand down before phase two hearings begin on January 27.

The next chapter of the inquiry will kick off by looking at how Arconic’s cladding was chosen, how it was promoted and what safety test was carried on it.

Vice-chairman of victims group Grenfell United, Karim Mussilhy told the Guardian: ‘How can she sit next to Sir Martin Moore-Bick when Arconic will be on the stand and is one of the organisations we need answers from in terms of what caused the deaths of our loved ones?

‘Her society has been supported by Arconic. She will look at it from the perspective of Arconic doing good things for the industry, that they are a great organisation. Her perspective will be affected.’

Ms Mehra’s appointment was made after academic Professor Nabeel Hamdi said he was unable to proceed and was requested in a letter from the Prime Minister sent on December 20.

Three days later it was announced after receiving the consent of panel chairman Sir Martin.

Grenfell United has previously lamented the loss of Professor Hamdi from the panel, saying he was the only person there with experience in the community.

A spokeswoman for the inquiry said they do not believe Ms Mehra’s former role with the WES will have any influence on her ability to be impartial.

She added: ‘The consideration and appointment of panel members is a matter for the Cabinet Office.

‘The Inquiry does not consider that Benita Mehra’s former presidency of the Women’s Engineering Society in any way affects her impartiality as a panel member.’

A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: ‘There are robust processes in place to ensure the Grenfell Tower Inquiry remains independent and that any potential conflicts of interest are properly considered and managed.

‘The Arconic Foundation donated to a specific scheme which provides mentoring for women in engineering, and is unrelated to the issues being considered by the inquiry.’

Ms Mehra was formerly director of strategic assets and property for the London Ambulance Service, and has 16 years of experience working with the British Airports Authority where she oversaw large construction projects and worked in risk assessment.