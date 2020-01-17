new-fortnite-skin-leaked,-then-shut-down-by-samsung-rep

A new Fortnite skin has been uncovered that may be a Samsung exclusive, although nobody seems to be sure what it is at the moment.

Fortnite players can already enjoy dressing their avatar up in a Ninja-themed outfit, but a new leak may have revealed a new skin that looks to be a Samsung exclusive.

Dubbed the Iris skin (possibly named after the iris scanner on Samsung Galaxy phones), this wouldn’t be the first Samsung-themed skin to be released. In September, Samsung Galaxy owners could get a GLOW skin, which they could then use on other versions of Fortnite as well.

Surprisingly, this leak was commented on by Samsung itself. More specifically, a Samsung employee who stated on Twitter that the company had no knowledge of this skin. However, they still suggested that fans should tune into a Galaxy Unpacked livestream in February. If this skin is indeed real, it’s more than likely that it will be officially revealed on that stream.

I’ve just checked and at the moment, we don’t have any information about this skin, which looks good by the way. 😉 I suggest to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Tuesday, February 11. Perhaps we will announce something about a new skin, who knows.. ^Bruce — Samsung Nederland (@SamsungNL) January 16, 2020

It’s possible that Samsung is simply using these rumours as an opportunity to promote the event, but a lack of any Fortnite information may lead to a backlash from fans, since the tweet does somewhat imply that something Fortnite-related may be shown.

Officially though, there is also no confirmation that this leaked skin will be a Samsung exclusive. While a lot of things do point to that being the case, it could be something else that will turn up later.

