new-executive-appointed-as-stormont-returns-after-three-years-of-stalemate

The Northern Ireland Assembly has sat for the first time in three years with MLAs nominating a new Executive.
As expected DUP leader Arlene Foster was returned as First Minister with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill appointed as deputy First Minister.
Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey was named as Speaker, while deputy speakers roles were taken by the DUP’s Christopher Stalford, SDLP’s Patsy McGlone and UUP’s Roy Beggs.
The junior ministers for the Office of the First Minister and deputy First Minister are the DUP’s Gordon Lyons and Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney.
Here is the full list of ministers:
First Minister: Arlene Foster
Deputy First Minister: Michelle O’Neill
Justice Minister: Naomi Long
Minister for the Economy: Diane Dodds
Minister for Finance: Conor Murphy
Minister for Education: Peter Weir
Minister for Communities: Deirdre Hargey
Minister for Infrastructure: Nichola Mallon
Minister for Health: Robin Swann
Minister for Agriculture: Edwin Poots
Follow how the first session of the Assembly unfolded here:
Belfast Telegraph Digital