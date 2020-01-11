new-executive-appointed-as-stormont-returns-after-three-years-of-stalemate

The Northern Ireland Assembly has sat for the first time in three years with MLAs nominating a new Executive.

As expected DUP leader Arlene Foster was returned as First Minister with Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill appointed as deputy First Minister.

Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey was named as Speaker, while deputy speakers roles were taken by the DUP’s Christopher Stalford, SDLP’s Patsy McGlone and UUP’s Roy Beggs.

The junior ministers for the Office of the First Minister and deputy First Minister are the DUP’s Gordon Lyons and Sinn Fein’s Declan Kearney.









Arlene Foster from DUP with party colleagues pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Michelle O’Neill from Sinn Fein with party colleagues pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leads his party through the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings in east Belfast to enter the Assembly chamber. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Naomi Long, Alliance Party with party colleagues pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. UUP leader Steve Aiken leads his party through the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings in east Belfast to enter the Assembly chamber. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye TUV leader Jim Allister makes his way through the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings in east Belfast to enter the Assembly chamber. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye The DUP and Sinn Fein, the region’s two largest parties, have agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive (Niall Carson/PA)

Here is the full list of ministers:

First Minister: Arlene Foster

Deputy First Minister: Michelle O’Neill

Justice Minister: Naomi Long

Minister for the Economy: Diane Dodds

Minister for Finance: Conor Murphy

Minister for Education: Peter Weir

Minister for Communities: Deirdre Hargey

Minister for Infrastructure: Nichola Mallon

Minister for Health: Robin Swann

Minister for Agriculture: Edwin Poots

Follow how the first session of the Assembly unfolded here:

Belfast Telegraph Digital