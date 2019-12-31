new-evidence-revealed-in-documentary-exploring-unexplained-death-of-stuart-lubbock-at-michael-barrymore’s-home

New evidence is set to come to light in a new documentary surrounding the unexplained death of Stuart Lubbock who died at Michael Barrymore’s house 20 years ago.

Stuart, 31, of Harlow, Essex, was found floating in Barrymore’s pool after going to a party at the entertainer’s then home in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001.

The inquest into his death heard that he was found to have cocaine, amphetamines and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

And now Channel 4 have confirmed that 20 years on they will be exploring the death of Stuart in a documentary with access to never-before-seen material.

‘This landmark documentary explores the full story behind one of Britain’s most high-profile unexplained deaths, as told by the people closest to it,’ a Channel 4 spokesman began.

‘With access to never-before-seen material from inside one of Essex Police’s most controversial unsolved cases, the documentary-makers have forensically pieced together the perspectives of the Lubbock family, detectives, forensic pathologists and eyewitnesses, to tell the story about what happened,’ they explained to The Sun.

At the time, Stuart’s father Terry said the Independent Police Complaints Commission report confirmed mistakes were made by Essex Police and he vowed to continue to fight “to find justice” for his son.

Essex Police apologised unreservedly to Mr Lubbock’s family and friends and promised to continue efforts to find out what happened the night he died.

IPCC Commissioner David Petch said the report found “no grounds to support allegations that officers acted corruptly”.

He said at the time of Stuart’s death: ‘The view that the entire investigation was incompetent is not borne out by the bulk of the evidence.

‘But undoubtedly there were failings in some aspects of the investigation.’

The scandal savaged Michael’s career and, despite him earning second place in 2006’s Celebrity Big Brother, he has remained pretty much a recluse and shunned the spotlight ever since.

At the height of his hosting career, Michael was one of the most popular entertainers of the 90s.

And he was left devastated when Stuart’s body was found in his pool.

Michael was hoping that his stint on this series of Dancing on Ice would be his comeback into show business, however, the funnyman broke his wrist meaning he had to quit the show before it even began.

Speaking on the Christmas Special he exclaimed: ‘I’ve been dedicated to this business for a long, long time and accepted that it was over for me.

‘And I coped. But I realised just how much the business makes me who I am.

‘I love it so much.’

He then added how he feels the most comfortable in his own skin when he’s making other people laugh.

‘When I’m entertaining, something happens to me when I walk into the light,’ he explained. ‘I just come alive.

‘I didn’t think that it would ever happen again and to be given the opportunity, I’m so happy – I couldn’t tell you.’

When host Holly Willoughby asked what it was like hearing the crowd cheer for him, he gushed: ‘Oh, amazing. I’ve forgot [sic] what it was like obviously because it’s been quite a while.’

Unfortunately, Michael broke his wrist during rehearsals and won’t actually be competing in the upcoming Dancing On Ice series next year.

Dancing On Ice launches on 5 January on ITV.





