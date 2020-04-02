🔥New Eternals Leak Has Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Main Villain🔥

Tie-in toys are always a great source of information when it comes to the latest upcoming Marvel movie. And sure enough, we might have learned about a couple of major comic book characters who’ll appear in The Eternals thanks to a leaked list of Funko Pop! figures that are coming over the next few months. Bear in mind, though, that this list could turn out to be fraudulent. That being said, with the various figures tying into multiple other franchises, it certainly seems legit.

The list below was originally shared by @pop_o_clock and it was @EternalsNews who realized the major revelation it contains about the MCU film, as it apparently tells us that Kro, the leader of the Deviants, will appear. And if he’s in the cast, that likely means he’ll serve as The Eternals‘ main antagonist. The other key name to pay attention to on this list is Arisham, the leader of the Celestials.

ETERNALS Funko pops.. Kro is also on this list. Main Villian for ETERNALS? https://t.co/LLNhGT4Hzh

We already know that the basic plot of The Eternals will see the ensemble immortal heroes battling their age-old enemies, the Deviants, the mutant strain of their own race. It only adds up that Kro would serve as the villain of the piece, then. In the comics, Kro is himself immortal. As a shapeshifter, his horned, red-skinned form has seeped into human culture as our image of the Devil. He’s also notable for his secret romance with Thena, as played by Angelina Jolie in the MCU.

As for Arisham, he’ll likely feature in the parts of the storyline that flashback to the Eternals’ beginnings, as the race was created by the god-like Celestials from ancient humans. We’ve met Celestials before in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, remember. And we’ve encountered a Deviant, too – a certain purple-skinned tyrant by the name of Thanos.

The Eternals is scheduled to hit theaters on November 6th.