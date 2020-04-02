🔥New England Patriots plane used to ship one million masks from China to USA🔥

The New England Patriots have leant a helping hand to the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by volunteering their private plane to transport protective masks to the US.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered use of the Boeing 767, which usually takes the team to games across the country, after Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker appealed for help in shipping more than one million N95 masks to the States from China.

“The Krafts were terrific,” Baker said. “They were a phone call away and immediately went to work on the logistics associated with this and did not stop until they could make it happen. This was a total team effort on every level.”

The plane was reportedly on Chinese soil for less than three hours while it was loaded before returning to the US immediately, with none of the flight crew disembarking in order to avoid having to be quarantined.

The masks are set to be used in both Massachusetts and neighbouring states, with 300,000 to be sent to New York, which is at the epicentre of the outbreak in America.

The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of any country in the world, at more than 216,000. Well over 5,000 deaths have been recorded in the country with more than 2,000 of them in New York.