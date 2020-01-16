new-england-coach lisa-keightley-targeting-t20-world-cup-final

Lisa Keightley, the new head coach of the England women’s team, is setting her sights on the final of next month’s T20 World Cup.
Having been named as Mark Robinson’s successor last October, Keightley has been tasked with rejuvenating an England squad starting with a tri-series against India and Australia before the T20 World Cup gets underway on February 21.
The 48-year-old Australian – who is the first full-time female head coach of the England women’s team – has a vast managerial CV, having coached Australia, Perth Scorchers and New South Wales Breakers in her country’s Big Bash League.
England endured a heavy 12-4 defeat in the multi-format Ashes series last summer and despite being appointed less than four months before taking charge of England in their first major competition of the year in the tri-series, Keightley is confident in her ability. Of the six women’s T20 World Cup since 2009, England have reached four finals, winning the inaugural competition in 2009 and then finishing as runners-up to Australia two years ago.
“I’m planning to be in the final and I know the players are planning on being in the final,” she said. “Working at speed is something I’m used to. Obviously, internationally, it’s another step up but I think I’m pretty fortunate. I know the women’s game really well and I know a lot of the teams really well and I know the England players pretty well.”
Before consolidating her coaching credentials at Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, Keightley served as the England women’s first full-time academy head coach between 2009 and 2015.
The 48-year-old, who had initially been appointed head coach of London Spirit in the women’s Hundred competition before being named as the England coach, admits she will be keeping a close eye on the future home-grown talent she expects the tournament to nurture.
“The hundred is a great opportunity,” said Keightley. “I’ll be looking at anyone who is performing in those competitions. If you can score runs, take wickets, can field well and you’re performing at that next level, it’s really exciting to see who can put their hand up and get a bit of competition among the squad that we’ve got. The more depth we have and competition for places, you’ve got a pretty good team. It’s pretty open.”
Closing the gap on Australia has become a recurring theme in women’s cricket and there is hope that the £20m investment by the England and Wales Cricket Board to fund 40 new full-time professional contracts will go some way in achieving that.
It is also thought Keightley’s extensive knowledge of the Australian set-up will be key in helping England avenge their Ashes heartache on her country’s soil.
“As a coach you want to win as many games as you can,” she said. “Australia are really strong and England lost key moments in the games which went Australia’s way. If England win those key moments, they could have been slightly different. What I’ll be looking at as a coach is, are players doing their strengths really well? Are we converting? That’s what we’ll need to do in the World Cup.”