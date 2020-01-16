new-england-coach lisa-keightley-targeting-t20-world-cup-final

Lisa Keightley, the new head coach of the England women’s team, is setting her sights on the final of next month’s T20 World Cup.

Having been named as Mark Robinson’s successor last October, Keightley has been tasked with rejuvenating an England squad starting with a tri-series against India and Australia before the T20 World Cup gets underway on February 21.

The 48-year-old Australian – who is the first full-time female head coach of the England women’s team – has a vast managerial CV, having coached Australia, Perth Scorchers and New South Wales Breakers in her country’s Big Bash League.

England endured a heavy 12-4 defeat in the multi-format Ashes series last summer and despite being appointed less than four months before taking charge of England in their first major competition of the year in the tri-series, Keightley is confident in her ability. Of the six women’s T20 World Cup since 2009, England have reached four finals, winning the inaugural competition in 2009 and then finishing as runners-up to Australia two years ago.

“I’m planning to be in the final and I know the players are planning on being in the final,” she said. “Working at speed is something I’m used to. Obviously, internationally, it’s another step up but I think I’m pretty fortunate. I know the women’s game really well and I know a lot of the teams really well and I know the England players pretty well.”