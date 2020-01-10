new-edition-of-subaru-forester-comes-with-nsfw-initials

January 9, 2020 | 8: 27pm

The Subaru what?

A new Subaru edition called the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition — or the F—ks edition — was unveiled this week at an automotive show in Singapore, Autoblog reported.

Subaru has not addressed whether the acronym was an intentional market ploy — or if the initials were accidental.

Aside from the head-turning name, Top Gear Philippines reported the car features “striking blue body paint” and red accent lines down the side of the car.

The gear-head website also notes the car sits lower to the ground and features blacked-out headlamps.

The seats are covered in suede and leather, with red stitching up the sides.