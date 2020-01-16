new-eastenders-pictures-reveal-mick-carter-dies-in-35th-anniversary?

New EastEnders pictures seem to suggest that Mick Carter dies in the soap’s 35th anniversary.

It was recently reported a major character would be killed off on the show’s upcoming celebration.

In pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, Tina Carter, played by Luisa Bradshaw-White, is seen screaming as she rushes down to board a life raft.

Tina looks panicked on the boat (Credit: BBC)

As Tina heads out, other cast members, including Jack Branning actor Scott Maslen, are seen wearing life jackets.

With Tina in such a panic, it looks like the person who has gone overboard is connected to her – has her nephew Mick plunged into the water?

This week, the cast were spotted filming scenes on the boat and Mick’s wife Linda could be seen knocking back the booze.

Speaking about the anniversary episodes, a press release from the BBC soap said: “As we journey out of Walford to the banks of the Thames, the week’s episodes will be set over 24 hours, with each episode telling the day’s events from a different perspective.

Whilst filming, Linda can be seen knocking back the booze (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“As the party sets sail, tensions escalate for one family, causing an incident overboard and leading to dangerous consequences.

“Following their win in the ‘Best Pub’ competition, Mick, Linda, The Queen Vic and its punters will celebrate in style with a boat party on the Thames.

Will Mick be going overboard? (Credit: BBC)

“However, it won’t be plain sailing, as past actions and deadly secrets surface and wreak havoc.

“Mick and Linda are primed to lead the party and, as they struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the Carters will be faced with the toughest decisions they’ll ever have to make.”

Who do you think will die on the show’s anniversary?

