new-eastenders-picture-reveals-what-really-happened-as-martin-kidnapped-keanu

Tomorrow night’s (January 1 2020) EastEnders episode will revealed what really happened on Christmas Day…

With the events of Christmas Day still impacting Albert Square residents, viewers will revisit that day and no questions will be left unanswered.

Martin is given the task to get revenge on Keanu Taylor for the Mitchell family.

But Martin soon realises Keanu won’t go down without a fight…

What happened to Keanu? (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know Keanu is the father of Sharon Mitchell’s baby.

Sharon is also the stepmother of Louise Mitchell, Keanu’s ex-fiancé and the mother of his daughter Peggy.

When her husband Phil found out the truth, Ben promised to get revenge for his father and sister and hired Martin to kidnap Keanu.

Sharon is pregnant with Keanu’s baby (Credit: BBC)

When Keanu confessed he was the father of Sharon’s baby, Louise pretended they would run away together, when in reality she had set him up as part of the plan for Martin to take him.

Martin took the Arches mechanic to an abandoned building where viewers heard a gunshot.

He later showed Ben a video which appeared to show Keanu being shot, however viewers didn’t see who shot him or if he even died.

How was linda involved? (Credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode (December 31 2019), viewers saw Linda Carter’s drinking spiral out of control.

Towards the end of the episode, Martin told her to keep quiet about the events of Christmas Day.

What is Linda’s involvement?

EastEnders New Year’s Day hour-long episode will air January 1st at 8pm.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

