new-driver-walks-free-after-killing-schoolgirl,-15,-in-moment-of-‘inattention’

A newly qualified driver who killed a schoolgirl by hitting her with his car after going through a red light has walked free from court.

Kieran Kennedy, 21, crashed into Megan Scott, 15, as she crossed at traffic lights near her home in East Kilbride on October 18, 2017.

The force of the impact flung Megan into the air and she died shortly after.

Glasgow High Court judge Lord Armstrong spared Kennedy a jail sentence, saying: ‘It was a single careless manoeuvre involving momentary inattention.

‘You have accepted responsibility.

‘You now have a high court conviction against your name. I am not going to impose a custodial sentence.

‘You should count yourself fortunate.’

CCTV footage showed that Kennedy hit Megan one second after the traffic lights changed from amber to red.

It also showed Kennedy only start braking after the light had turned red. It wasn’t enough, and he hit Megan with his black Volkswagen Sirocco before she landed close to a stationary bus.

Kennedy, who has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and depression told the jury: ‘I’ve thought about that day every day. It’s the only thing I think about.’

The former rail track maintenance worker has not driven since May 2018.

Defence QC John Scullion asked Kennedy if he accepted the traffic light was red when he drove through it and if he accepted he caused Megan’s death.

Kennedy replied: ‘Yes.’

He told the court: ‘I never knew her but I just think about her every single day and how sorry I am.

‘I just want to say sorry to her family. I know they’ll never forgive me, but I just want to say sorry to them. I’ll never stop being sorry.’

His defence lawyer told the court: ‘As a result of the collision he suffers from anxiety depression and post-traumatic stress disorder..

‘At the time he was an inexperience driver. He struggles with regret and remorse for Megan Scott’s death.

‘Her death will live with him for the rest of his life.’

Kennedy denied causing Megan’s death by dangerous driving and instead offered to plead guilty to causing death by careless driving.

The jury convicted him of the lesser charge.

Lord Armstrong has ordered Kennedy to perform 300 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He also banned him from driving for four years.

Megan’s family, who were in court, declined to comment.