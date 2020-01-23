new-details-emerge-over-man-city’s-dispute-with-uefa-prior-to-2014-ffp-sanctions

Uefa rejected Manchester City’s accounting methods and recalculated club losses by an extra £60million prior to previous financial fair play sanctions in 2014, it was claimed on Wednesday night.

City were also said to have been reported for failing to make bank statements available before their well-publicised conditional £49 million settlement with European football’s governing body.

The new details come to light days before City are due to learn their fate over a second Uefa FFP probe following revelations in the Football Leaks scandal.

Prior to their previous punishment, City had posted combined losses of almost £149 million over two seasons – £97 million in 2012 and £51.6 million in 2013.

On Wednesday night, The Guardian reported the City were found to have made “inadmissible submissions”, apparently in relation to £118.75 million in sponsorships from companies in Abu Dhabi, the home state of the club’s owner. Accounting methods over transfer fees and the formation of two new companies were rejected, it is claimed. As a result, almost £60million was reportedly added to the club’s losses by Uefa consultants. The Guardian claims that staff within Uefa believed the regulations should have been more strictly enforced at the time.

City – who said in May last year that they were “entirely confident” of being cleared over a second investigation, this time an alleged £60million FFP breach – are likely to hear from the adjudicatory chamber of Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) imminently. The club can go back to sport’s appeal court in Switzerland to challenge any verdict, which could still include a ban from the Champions League.