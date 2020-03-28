new-couple-alert!-nina-dobrev-and-shaun-white-spotted-biking-in-malibu-amid-pandemic

A new couple comes up during the corona pandemic!

“Vampire Diaries” Nina Dobrev and Olympic Gold Medalist” Shaun White were found biking in Malibu along with their dog Maverick!! Although Maverick was tucked in his arms while they were biking.Looks like the social distancing has not affected them.

There were talks around the town that they were found kissing before they rode off. The kissing seemed more than a friendly kiss.

Dobrev broke up with screenwriter-director Grant Mellon in November 2019 after spending a year together. While she previously dated her ‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star Ian Somerhalder. Meanwhile, the pro snowboarder was in a relationship with Sarah Barthel, the lead singer of the band Phantogram. Though it is very much clear of their breakup details, they posted their last picture in April 2019.

We can assume that they are each other quarantine partners. She told me how serious the situation is and how careful each one should be. On March 9, the actress donned a mask while traveling, and by March 17, she made it clear that she won’t be going anywhere else anytime soon.

She has dropped several pictures of her social media and captioned them to create awareness amongst people. She even asked her followers to make any kind of donations or help the need any in form.

The pro athlete made it understood he’s been squatted at home, as well. On March 17, he uncovered that he was playing isolate version Monopoly — however, he didn’t show fans the individual or individuals he was playing with. On March 23, he shared another look into his life as he adjusted on a snowboard in his lounge room. Where he’ll be preparing starting now and into the foreseeable future, he captioned the shot.