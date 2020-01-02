new-coalition-to-crack-down-on-headscarves-and-make-austria-carbon-neutral-by-2040

Austria’s conservative and Green parties announced a new coalition government deal on Thursday that includes a ban on headscarves in schools and a pledge to make the country carbon neutral by 2040.

The agreement paves the way for Sebastian Kurz to return to power as Austrian chancellor seven months after his previous government fell.

“This deal offers the best of both worlds,” Mr Kurz told a press conference in Vienna to announce the agreement. “It allows both parties to deliver on their coalition promises.”

But despite warm words from Mr Kurz and Werner Kogler, the Green Party leader, the coalition agreement appeared at times to be an awkward series of compromises by two parties that have little in common.

Mr Kurz was able to hold up plans to extend an existing ban on girls under ten wearing headscarves in schools to the age of fourteen as proof his conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) is not departing from its tough line on political Islam.

And he pointed to plans to build new “travel return centres” to deport rejected asylum-seekers as evidence he is not abandoning the anti-migrant measures that first won him power.

“Migration will remain at the heart of my policy,” he said. “There must be a mix of support and challenge to migrants to integrate.”