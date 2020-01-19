new-celebrity-arriving-in-the-jungle

Global gossip mogul Perez Hilton is headed into the South African jungle onI’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The original influencer — who will join the show tomorrow night — founded and oversees the iconic celebrity website, PerezHilton.com.

Launched in 2005, the page continues to entertain and inform millions of readers.

In addition to Perez’s impressive blog, he also hosts a podcast, has a loyal following across two YouTube channels, has written three books, and has appeared in countless television shows, films and stage shows.

He’s also known for his up feuds with stars including Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, Perez and lawsuits go hand-in-hand.

He said he didn’t need to think twice about heading to the jungle.

“I needed no convincing to say yes,” he said. “I am all about being honest and I think that will work really well for me in the jungle.

“Not everyone can handle it but at least at the end of the day you know where you stand with me. I hope Australia enjoys watching me be tortured.”

Also on tonight’s show, there will be a heated clash between Nikki Osborne and Ryan Gallagher about influencers.

Nikki says wishes she didn’t stick her foot in it by saying: “Well you don’t need any talent”.

And, Charlotte who considers herself an influencer bites back, calling Nikki jealous and saying

“An influencer does five jobs at once, stylist, researcher, find locations,” she said, “They do all of that, and all by themselves. No talent. They have loads of fking talent.”

Ryan on the other hand doesn’t care.

“I just find 90 per cent of them are so self-indulgent, I just can’t stand it,” he says.

