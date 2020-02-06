new-cctv-shows-last-moments-before-terrorist-sudesh-amman-launched-attack-on-the-streets-of-streatham

New CCTV shows last moments before terrorist Sudesh Amman launched attack on the streets of Streatham

John koli

New CCTV has emerged showing terrorist Sudesh Amman moments before he stabbed two people in Streatham on Sunday. 

In the footage obtained by ITV News the 20-year-old is seen walking along the pavement in a coat and hat and has a white bag stung across his chest.

Not appearing to be in any hurry, he strides past people and shops while looking down the street. 

Moments later he stabbed two unsuspecting people in Streatham High Street before being shot dead by armed police who responded within 60 seconds.  

Amman had been released early from prison just 10 days before the attack

He was sentenced to three years and four months in December 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist documents but was freed automatically halfway through.

Amman was released half-way through his sentence (PA)

The footage comes as the government races to pass legislation to block six terrorists from being released early at the beginning of March.

More follows…

