new-book-“the-scientist-and-the-spy”-explores-chinese-efforts-to-steal-american-ip

In a new book titled, “The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage”, author Mara Hvistendahl explores a previously unreported FBI surveillance program that focused on Chinese scientists in the United States. Through her reporting, she explains the lasting impact industrial espionage has had on relations between China and the United States. Hvistendahl joined CBSN and spoke with Vladimir Duthiers about her findings.