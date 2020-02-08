new-book-“the-scientist-and-the-spy”-explores-chinese-efforts-to-steal-american-ip

New book “The Scientist and the Spy” explores Chinese efforts to steal American IP

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

In a new book titled, “The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI, and Industrial Espionage”, author Mara Hvistendahl explores a previously unreported FBI surveillance program that focused on Chinese scientists in the United States. Through her reporting, she explains the lasting impact industrial espionage has had on relations between China and the United States. Hvistendahl joined CBSN and spoke with Vladimir Duthiers about her findings.

Related Posts

liverpool-xi-vs-southampton:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injuries

John koli
12/8:-cbs-evening-news

12/8: CBS Evening News

mariya smith
single-grain-of-moon-dust-holds-millions-of-years-of-lunar-secrets

Single grain of moon dust holds millions of years of lunar secrets

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *