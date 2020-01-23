new-bid-to-create-all-ireland-football-plan-back-on-table

Irish businessman Kieran Lucid says he believes a new ‘split-season’ format with a cross-border dimension could revive football in the north and south.

An All-Island League plan has met with opposition from the Irish FA and some Irish League clubs. However, Lucid insists other options are on the table and he maintains a cross-border tournament will help revitalise the game across the island.

The All-Island League Advocacy Group are holding a series of ‘stakeholder summits’ to assess the viability of and appetite for cross-border competition and two events are going ahead at the Belfast Waterfront on Tuesday – a players’ and coaches’ summit at 6pm and fans’ summit at 7.30pm.

Hypercube, a Dutch independent business innovation consultancy, who have helped design competitions for leagues in Europe, are facilitating the discussions.

Ambitious plans to bring the Irish League and League of Ireland together in an historic new structure appeared to be kicked into touch when the Irish FA said in October they couldn’t support the initiative.

However, they did add: “We greatly value our association and club links with the Football Association of Ireland and are happy to both take part in, and enhance, cross-border cup competitions at all levels.

“We already have the brand new Unite the Union Champions Cup, played for between the champions of the Irish League and League of Ireland, the Presidents’ Cup for Junior sides in both countries, and a proposed new intermediate level competition.”