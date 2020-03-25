New Balance Donates $2 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
New Balance has joined athletic brands such as Nike in the coronavirus relief effort. Last night, the Boston-based company announced it would commit $2 million to relief efforts aimed at local, regional, and global communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of that sum, $200,000 will go to Global Giving to support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities worldwide. $100,000 has been granted to No Kid Hungry, which sends emergency grants to food banks and local community groups across the United States.
The $2 million commitment is in addition to the approximately $7 million that the New Balance Foundation grants as part of its regular annual giving.
“We firmly believe it is our civic duty to support our communities in need around the world,” said Anne Davis, managing trustee of the New Balance Foundation. “As we witness the growing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are inspired by the acts of humanity, kindness, and compassion that have emerged in support of one another during this health crisis.”
Many brands are going beyond financial support, volunteering their factories and workforce to the relief effort. Prada began the production of 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks. Meanwhile, LVMH  is repurposing its Givenchy and Dior cosmetics factories to produce hand sanitizer for French hospitals, as well as Kering S.A. (owner of Balenciaga, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta) announcing it will be manufacturing surgical masks to aid the shortage in France.

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

