New Arsenal signing Cedric Soares tracked by Mikel Arteta for 'a few seasons'

Mikel Arteta has revealed he has been tracking Cedric Soares for a number of seasons after Arsenal pulled off a deadline-day move for the Southampton right-back.

The Portugal international has joined the Gunners until the end of the season for a loan fee of around £1million.

Cedric, whose contract at Southampton expires in the summer, will use the rest of the season to impress at Arsenal ahead of a possible permanent move to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are covering the full cost of Cedric’s £65,000-a-week wages for the rest of the season and Arteta revealed he is a player he has admired for a long time.

“He’s a player who’s got a big experience. He’s played in different countries, he’s played in this league, he knows what it means,” said Arteta.

“He’s very willing to go to another top club and he’s got that desire, that commitment. I followed him a few seasons ago, I started to follow him and I really like what he can bring.

“They were the right conditions for us as well to try to improve the squad.”

Cedric was Arsenal’s second signing of this week after they also concluded a deal for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

The Spaniard has joined on loan until the end of the season, but the Gunners have the option to make the deal permanent.

“He balances what I want to do from the back line, he gives more options, more solutions, he opens up the pitch more,” Arteta said.

“Again, he’s a player that we’ve been following for the last few months. We are really happy to have him.”