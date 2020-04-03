new-amsterdam-season-2:-dr.-max-goodwin’s-most-heartbreaking-moments

Now Playing

Season 2 of New Amsterdam ratcheted up the feels right from the start, with Max (Ryan Eggold) spinning after the traumatic death of his partner Georgia (Lisa O'Hare) following the car crash in the Season 1 finale. That meant a season spent seeing Max dealing with the stark new realities of single parenthood — from basic stuff to figuring out how to keep the house clean, to trickier tasks like arranging play dates, and then the unthinkable challenge of grieving his wife's death while still going to work every day. Work, of course, came with its own set of emotional difficulties; by definition, Max's job as the medical director of the massive facility means coming in close contact with death, disease, disfigurement, and distraught families non-stop. He's a strong guy, Max, but a person whose often steely exterior is clearly a screen for a sensitive soul inside. Indeed, there were several times in Season 2 when those eyes told of some real, deep-seated anguish going on behind the curtain and, with one more episode left before Season 2 is over, we can expect to see more. In the meantime, here are some of Max's most heartbreaking moments from Season 2. 1. Every time he had to come to reconcile his visions of Georgia with the reality that she was really gone, and never going to come back like this moment from Episode 7 ("Good Soldiers").

2. When it really began to dawn on him that he's a single father now, and had to raise Luna without her mom — like this moment from Episode 8 ("What the Heart Wants").3. When he started to realize in Episode 7 that his grief had made him block out the people who loved and supported him the most. New AmsterdamPhoto: NBC/giphy4. This truly gutting scene in Episode 5 ("The Karman Line") when Max, along with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), were desperately trying to help a couple trying to conceive through in-vitro fertilization. 5. This absolutely grueling sequence in Episode 8 where Max had to help a patient deliver a stillborn baby. 6. When Max got word that his trusted confidant Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) really was leaving New Amsterdam in Episode 14 ("Sabbath"). New AmsterdamPhoto: NBC/giphy7. When he had to break the news to a patient in Episode 7 that a New Amsterdam surgeon had been totally negligent in forcing her to have a procedure she didn't need that cost her the ability to walk. Whew. New AmsterdamPhoto: NBC/giphy8. And finally, this moment in Episode 16 ("Perspectives") when Max and Sharpe almost made their all-too-real love for each other official with a kiss, but he couldn't bring himself to go all the way. Ugh! There's hope for Season 3, right? New AmsterdamPhoto: NBC/giphy