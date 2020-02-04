new-albums-february-2020:-10-releases-you-need-to-hear-this-month,-from-bts-to-grimes

Your guide to what’s hot in London

February is shaping up to be a big month for new music.

For one, there’s the small matter of the world’s biggest boy band releasing their latest album — as well as another pop titan returning with a new record for the first time since 2015.

Elsewhere, we’ve got the latest addition to the canon of new London jazz albums, as well as some superb psych-rock, pop-punk, power-pop and more.

These are the albums you need to know about this month.

Green Day — The Father of All Motherf****** (February 7)

The fathers of all pop-punk return with their 13th album next month, and will play a huge stadium show alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer in the Olympic Park in June. Both the title track and Fire, Ready, Aim suggest the trio aren’t smoothing out their sound in old age. They’re as rough and rowdy as ever.

Tame Impala — The Slow Rush (February 14)

Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker will be back with his fourth album on Valentine’s Day. The success of its predecessor, Currents, led to collaborations with artists as varied as Kanye West, Lady Gaga and Travis Scott, so expect his psych-rock stew to contain even more ingredients this time.

Beach Bunny — Honeymoon (February 14)

A product of Chicago’s indie scene, Beach Bunny have been building up a heap of hype far beyond the city limits with a string of EPs across the past few years. Their most popular song to date — and a perfect example of their uncomplicated, immediate power-pop — is Prom Queen, and they’ll build on that with the release of their long-awaited debut Honeymoon.

Justin Bieber — Changes (February 14)

We’ve had to wait a while for this new album from the Biebz — his last full-length, Purpose, arrived all the way back in 2015. He’s given us a taste of what this new project will sound like with two silky slow-burners, Yummy and Get Me, the second of which features US vocalist Kehlani.

Moses Boyd — Dark Matter (February 14)

A burning force behind the innovative London jazz scene, Moses Boyd looks set to take things another step forward on his long-awaited debut album. The Catford drummer and is set to call upon his production skills more than before on this record, but has still enlisted help from other live musicians, including Joe Armon-Jones and Nubya Garcia.

Agnes Obel — Myopia (February 21)

To complete this record, Danish artist Agnes Obel locked herself away in her Berlin home studio and cut off any outside distractions. As with her previous work, it looks like this will result in a deeply felt, personally charged album. Expect strands of contemporary classical to mingle with serene vocals and lofty atmospherics.

BTS — Map of the Soul: 7 (February 21)

The world’s biggest boy band are back from their restorative hiatus and look set to continue their global dominance. They’ve announced two massive shows at Twickenham in July, in support of this latest album, Map of the Soul: 7. Fans have been treated to one single so far, the shimmering, classically inspired Black Swan, for which a five-minute “art film” was also released.

Grimes — Miss_Anthropocene (February 21)

Claire Boucher’s fifth full-length will be “a concept album about the anthropomorphic goddess of climate change,” and “each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a pop star demonology”. We’re intrigued, for sure. The first few singles suggest a darker sonic palette for Grimes, with elements of drum ‘n’ bass, nu metal and ethereal pop.

King Krule — Man Alive! (February 21)

Archy Marshall arrives with his third album under the name King Krule this month, and judging by the first single, (Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On, he’s continuing to hone his trusted style: compellingly languid vocals over woozy, slowly strummed guitars. The record will also feature a newly recorded version of Alen Omen 3, featured in Marshall’s short film Hey World! from last year.

The Orielles — Disco Volador (February 28)

The Halifax four-piece found freshness in the 80s sound with their debut album Silver Dollar Moment in 2018, and look set to broaden their sonic horizons on Disco Volador. As the name suggests, there will be some echoes of the 70s golden era, with sounds as disparate as samba and acid house also flickering throughout.