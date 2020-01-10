new-2021-star-wars-game-will-be-intro-to-new-films-claim-rumours

A report claims that the next Star Wars video game will also be the first part of a whole new series of films set in the saga’s distant past.

With Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker capping off a story that’s been ongoing since 1977, we’re left wondering just where Disney plans on taking the franchise now. Whether the story will continue after the movie or switch to an era in the distant past is completely unknown, but some new rumours may just give us some ideas.

Making Star Wars, a blog that has a decent track record of providing accurate leaks regarding the franchise, claims that the next era will be set 400 years before the Skywalker saga, which has been dubbed as the ‘High Republic.’

What’s especially interesting is that this rumour states that the overall story will be told across various forms of interconnecting media, such as films and games, which is apparently being referred to as Project Luminous, in part in an attempt to get away from the trilogy format that seemed to stifle the most recent films.

This info matches up with a report from Ziro.hu, another Star Wars fan site, though according to them, the first part of Project Luminous will be a new game. Of course, there are no specific details as to what kind of game it will be, but the site says that it’s due to come out in 2021.

Given the recent popularity and success of EA and Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’d think a sequel would be the next project in mind, but that game was set in between Episodes 3 and 4, which doesn’t match the timeline the rumours are claiming. A third Battlefront game is probably more likely since its focus on multiplayer means it doesn’t have to adhere to canon, though Battlefront 2’s lootbox controversy has sullied the series’ reputation quite a bit.

Maybe EA’s cancelled Star Wars title will finally see the light of day? Again, this is very unlikely. Cancelled games very rarely manage to make a comeback and, from what we’ve seen, this game was also set during the Skywalker saga, so all the work that was done on it would have to be thrown out anyway if it was brought back for Project Luminous.

Another popular possibility is another BioWare game. To this day, BioWare’s Knights Of The Old Republic role-playing games are remembered fondly by fans and talks of a movie based on the games has people hoping this will lead to a new entry in the series. Unfortunately, these games were set 4,000 years before the formation of the Empire, meaning they took place long before the supposed High Republic era.

We hopefully won’t have to wait too long to hear some official information about the future of Star Wars, as Disney will no doubt unveil its plans later this year.

