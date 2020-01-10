‘never-been-intimidated-by-any-powerful-person,-authority’:-kangana-ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Be it opening up about her relationship timeline in public or reprimanding negative comments on her performances, actress Kanagna Ranaut is known to pull off tough fights without surrendering in. At a time when she is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama ‘Panga’, Kangana spoke of her fierce side when she got candid about never fearing any “powerful person and authority.”

Back in 2016, Kangana’s onslaught on former boyfriend Hrithik Roshan when the latter of accused her of defamation and sent a notice seeking apology is not hidden to anyone. It was when she stood strong and hit back with an untamed 21-page reply. She showed no signs of stepping back.

The 32-year-old has proved that she is not someone who fears anyone rather posses a “natural instinct to challenge and test authority.”

‘I have a natural instinct to challenge authority’

“I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it’s very natural,” she was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla. Even when she engaged in a spat with a journalist earlier in 2019, the ‘Queen’ actress didn’t dreaded the media instead issued a 4-minute long video as her rejoinder to the Entertainment Journalists Guild of India’s move of boycotting her. Kangana claims herself to be a “dominant person.”

“To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional. Authority asks you for a certain submission, certain surrender. For that, it’s very important to test the authority.” The actress also shared that she keeps aside her dominating side if someone worthy is found. “I am the first one to surrender,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut gets ready for the Cannes 2019 Grey Goose party.Instagram

“But, I do test them. They may be powerful for others, I find them truly powerless,” Kangana added on. After delivering scores of powerful performances in ‘Queen‘, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise among others, she is now headed for the release of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s directorial ‘Panga’ this month.

Based on the life of a married woman who is set to make a comeback in Kabaddi after years of her marriage, ‘Panga’ is set to hit big screens on January 24 this year. Adding yet another powerful role to her resume, Kangana is also set to star in the biopic ‘Thalaivi’ based on the life of late actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.