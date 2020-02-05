nevada-democrats-will-not-use-reporting-app-that-led-to-iowa’s-delayed-caucus-results

Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa’s delayed caucus results

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday that for its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses they will not be using the same app or vendor that led to delayed reporting of Iowa’s Monday caucus results.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd. We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward,” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy said in a statement.

Reporting By Amanda Becker, Editing by Franklin Paul

Related Posts

new-to-netflix-in-february-2020:-from-lady-bird-to-the-to-all-the-boys-sequel

New to Netflix in February 2020: From Lady Bird to the To All The Boys sequel

John koli
businessman-surprises-toledo-students-with-free-college-tuition

Businessman surprises Toledo students with free college tuition

mariya smith
trump’s-border-wall-needs-storm-gates-to-stop-flash-floods,-and-they’ll-have-to-be-left-open

Trump’s border wall needs storm gates to stop flash floods, and they’ll have to be left open

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *