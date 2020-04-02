netizens-laud-shah-rukh-khan;-call-him-a-‘real-hero’-for-announcing-7-initiatives-to-help-citizens

|

Updated: Friday, April 3, 2020, 0: 04 [IST]

A few hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan announced the seven initiatives to help the citizens of India in their fight against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the help of his companies – Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX, Shah Rukh has pledged to support the Indian government financially and to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. This noble gesture of Shah Rukh Khan is winning millions of hearts on internet and the netizens can’t stop lauding the Swades actor. Here’s what they have to say about their superstar.. @___abbyroad___: “This will amount to more than what anyone else has donated. The beggars better keep their mouth shut now.” @sushmita12mehta: “And this will be equal to what everyone else has donated.” @virus_bery: “Ek hi dil hai sir kitne bar jitoge!! ❤” @tysonj_99: “He proves again nd agian. He is different from others celebs. This tym again he proved. He is the pure gem person among all celebs. That why people worship him across d world.” @jhanvi_kapoor_official: “And that what real heroes does.” @pushpa_malik: “That’s great 👏👏👏 SRK finally kia to shi it’s a big help in this pandemic covid 19 da way u donated money that’s a good way to divide funds in a different different foundations.” @nihal_shady_007: “Love for a reason. He don’t shows up and screams like everyone..he does what he needs to silently and we are proud of him. Haters please die.” @imswapnl: “Legends don’t make noises. They do their thing and make their next move. This man is inspiring 🔥❤.” On a related note, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many B-town celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have pledged to support the central government to combat COVID-19. (Social media posts are unedited.)