netizens-ask-charu-asopa-&-rajeev-sen-to-get-a-room-as-they-share-intimate-pics;-actress-reacts

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 13: 00 [IST]

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, everyone is locked in their houses. Many celebrities have been spending time with their families and are sharing pictures on social media. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who do not shy away from social media PDA, were seen sharing private/intimate photos, which didn’t go well with the netizens. While a few trolled the couple for showing off their romantic pictures, some of them asked them to get a room! Rajeev & Charu’s Intimate Pictures While Rajeev shared the pictures and captioned it as, “In love with quarantined days 😘❤️ Ain’t you ? #stayhome,” Charu posted a picture and wrote, “We are happy being quarantined. ❤️😍 #stayhome #staysafe.” The Couple Gets Trolled A user commented, “Aaplog pati patni hain iska ye matlab bilkul nahi ki aap apne bedroom ki jankari sabkode. Ye sab apne ghar walon ko dikhana bilkul sahi nahi hai. Apke bich bahuuuut pyar hai bahut achchhi baat hai. Par bedroom tar puri duniya ko sath le k Jana bilkul galat hai.” Netizens Troll Charu & Rajeev A few other users wrote, “Too private to post on insta,” “Too private to post on insta,” “Why to show off these, what if your father-in-law seen this” “Get a room there should be some decency.” Charu Hits Back At Trolls After seeing such remarks, the duo disabled the comments. Now the actress has hit back at trolls. She was quoted by Spotboye as saying, “This is the time where you can spend quality time with your partner, do household work together, watch movie, have long conversations, do so many things together. What’s wrong in it. Iske baad everybody is going to get busy. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. Chodo bekar ki baaton mein, kahin beet na jayen raina.” (Social media posts are not edited) (Images Source: Instagram) Also Read: Sidharth & Shehnaz’s Fans Slam Devoleena For Disapproving SidNaaz’s Chemistry; Actress Hits Back