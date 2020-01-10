netflix’s-you:-penn-badgley-finds-it-‘shockingly-simple’-to-play-‘creepy’-serial-killer-joe

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Netflix’s You season two has already captivated audiences with its thrillingly greusome plot.

And it turns out the star of the show, Penn Badgley, who plays serial killer Joe Goldberg, finds going from charming to creepy pretty easy.

When appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 33-year-old opened up about the role and how he transforms into the murderer.

‘I struggle greatly with the conflict of playing such a guy and yet him being so likeable and people having such a thirsty response to him,’ he explained.

When asked what that says about the fans, he added: ‘Well, it says something about how much we are willing to be patient and forgive of one who inhabits the body that looks something like mine, the colour of my skin, my gender these sorts of things, these sorts of privileges.

‘And how less willing we are to forgive people who don’t fit those boxes.’

After being drowned out with applause, Colbert quizzed: ‘Is there a trick to going from charming to creepy?’

Laughing at the question, the actor said: ‘It is shockingly simple, it does not mean it’s easy, although sometimes it is.’

The binge-worthy show returned to the popular streaming site on Boxing Day, but Penn has already teased a third installment.

As he talked about the unmasking of another killer in season two, the star got a little carried away and let loose about her role in the next chapter.

‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person,’ he admitted. ‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator.

‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!’

When pressed about the third season, Penn told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I literally know nothing about the third season.

‘Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?’

You seasons one and two are available to watch now on Netflix.





