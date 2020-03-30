netflix’s-tiger-king-could-help-solve-mystery-behind-carole-baskin’s-missing-husband

Netflix’s Tiger King series may help Florida Authorities obtain leads pertaining to the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband. Jack “Don” Lewis disappeared back in 1997 under mysterious circumstances. Since the series is basically all anybody is talking about at the moment, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister decided to put the world out on social media that they are once again looking for leads in the long-running case. Since social distancing “has made Tiger King all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads,” said Chronister on Twitter.

Chad Chronister’s post included a new poster seeking tips, which reads, “Only you can help solve the Jack ‘Don’ Lewis cold case.” Tiger King has brought the disappearance back up and there seem to be a lot of people who believe Carol Baskin is responsible. This has never been proven, but the consensus amongst fans is that she fed Lewis to her tigers. Lewis was declared legally dead 5 years after his disappearance, and nobody has ever been charged in his death or seems to know exactly what happened to him.

Part of the Netflix docuseries focuses on Carole Baskin and her marriage to millionaire Jack “Don” Lewis. He left his wife and kids to be with Baskin and they had a relationship that was a bit unorthodox. They were reportedly going to get a divorce before Lewis disappeared, which would have left Baskin without much cash flow for her Big Cat Rescue. His van was later found at an airport, where it is believed he took one of his uncharted planes to Costa Rica.

Joe Exotic caught wind of the situation and started to spread rumors and outright accuse Carol Baskin of killing Jack “Don” Lewis and feeding his body to her tigers. It’s important to note that Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue was a massive threat to Exotic’s livelihood, so he was going to say just about anything to make her go away. Obviously, Baskin denies killing her ex-husband and feeding his body to her tigers and she does so again in Tiger King.

Tiger King directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode recently spoke about how hard it was to investigate into Jack “Don” Lewis’ disappearance when making the show. Chaiklin said, “We’ve done so many things that we were trying to follow up on, and there’s just such a lack of evidence that it’s really difficult to pursue it further.” Baskin has stated that she is not a fan of the way she was portrayed on the Netflix docuseries and believes she was “coerced” into saying certain things. Whatever the case may be, she should be ecstatic to learn that Florida authorities are once again looking for tips on what happened to her ex-husband. You can check out Sheriff Chad Chronister’s Twitter post below.

