Netflix’s The Last Kingdom all set to make a comeback. Filming has already begun for season 4

The Last Kingdom is Netflix’s historical drama based on Bernard Cornwell’s novel series named The Saxon Stories. The show is set in 9th century AD, the story revolves around Uhtred son of Uhtred, a Saxon boy who’s brought up by Danes after they capture him and decide to raise him as their own.

Picture: Netflix

Back in 2008, the show’s renewal was announced via The Last Kingdom’s official Twitter page.

In April 2019, Netflix confirmed that the filming has begun for the 10 episodes season and in July 2019, the show’s Instagram page invited fans to “Jain Uhtred next year on Netflix as the battle continues” so the upcoming season is likely to be released in 2020 only.

However, at this stage, there is no more specific information on when this might be…

In the previous seasons, it was seen that Uhtred later betrayed and the Danes believe that he killed his adoptive father, Later Uhtred is forced to move to Wessex, the only one of the seven kingdoms that aren’t under Danes’ control. Once he arrives there he offers his assistance including the information about the Danes’ battle strategies to the king of Wessex- Alfred.

Picture: Netflix

In season four the audiences will get to see more of the original cast including Ian Hart, Toby Rego, Emily Cox, Timothy Innes, Eliza Butterworth, Millie Brady, Mark Rowley, Jeppe Beck Lauren, Magnus Brun. The broadcast platform also confirms that the first suspect, Stephanie Martini, will also join the cast as Edith. Jamie Blackley is about to join the cast as Eerdwulf, Atlehred’s new right-hander.

The first two seasons were aired by BBC and Netflix but the third season was aired exclusively by Netflix and so will season 4.

