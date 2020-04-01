netflix’s-resident-evil-television-show-has-been-turn-off-indefinitely

Another major project has been hit hard by the production shutdown that’s plaguing Hollywood at this time. Quietly somewhat, Constantine Film has been focusing on a Resident Evil show for Netflix, that was set to begin with filming come early july. Unfortunately, for the moment, the adaptation of the wildly popular Capcom gaming series has been left in limbo for an indefinite time period.

In accordance with a fresh report, almost all of Constantine Film’s projects have already been shut down all over the world, which include Resident Evil. We first learned that the zombie-filled game was obtaining the small screen treatment this past year. While updates have already been few and between far, things were going to crank up in a large way, with filming from the coming months. Sadly, it may be just a little longer before we see what Netflix has waiting for you for us with this particular one. Head of Constantine Film, Martin Moszkowicz, had this to state.

“Our offices are virtually closed with very, hardly any people working that are not essential, so, accounting, basically… We’d to turn off over 30 shows altogether, stuff done in Germany mainly, and in Czech Romania and Republic.”

Predicated on what we’d heard previously, pre-production was set to begin with in April on the show, with the initial episode set to contain eight episodes. Through October filming was set to commence, which indicated we’re able to be seeing the Resident Evil series debut sometime in mid-to-late 2021. Based on just how long the shutdown lasts, at least the show could possibly be pushed to 2022. Though, it isn’t quite time and energy to hit the panic button at this time.

Resident Evil, outside the games, enjoyed a wholesome life as a movie franchise. Up to now, across seven entries, the series grossed $1.2 billion at the global box office, rendering it the highest-grossing gaming movie franchise ever. Enough interestingly, Constantine Film is seeking to produce a silver screen reboot aswell also. It’s unclear at the moment if the Netflix series and the planned movie would exist in exactly the same universe, but that could seem to maximize sense. Perhaps a predicament where they may be viewed independently, but best seen as a total package.

Originally launched in 1996, Resident Evil has became an enduring staple of the gaming industry. Across its various titles, which recently have included remasters of games like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, the series has sold a lot more than 95 million copies worldwide, becoming Capcom’s best-selling gaming series. Considering that Hollywood has began to crack the code on gaming adaptations truly, both and commercially critically, now could be the perfect time and energy to revive Raccoon City and the T-Virus for modern audiences. We’ll make sure to keep you posted as further information on the project are created available. This news involves us via Deadline.

