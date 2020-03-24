netflix’s-rap-competition-show-‘rhythm-+-flow’-will-return-for-season-2-in-2021

Netflix has announced the return of its first-ever rap competition show, Rhythm + Flow. Hosted by Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I., Rhythm + Flow draws talented rappers from across the country and gives them a stage to flex their freestyles.

The announcement for the show’s second season was made by the inaugural winner D Smoke, who recently released his debut record Black Habits. In a video, D Smoke made the exciting announcement with rhymes: “Give me the rhythm / I got that flow / Painting pictures / I got some more / They gave me a shot / I got that dough / Season 2 here we go,” he raps.

If the show’s second season is anything like the first, it will feature a lineup of some incredibly talented artists and catchy one-liners from Cardi B. Last year’s season also featured a lineup of big-name guest judges. Musicians like Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, and Nipsey Hussle appeared as judges with artists like Anderson .Paak, Big Boi, Lupe Fiasco, Quavo, and Twista also making appearances. Along with the star-studded guest appearances, the show’s production team boasted names like DJ Khaled, Hit-Boy, London On The Track, and Tay Keith.

More information on casting and entry can be found here.

