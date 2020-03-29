netflix’s-‘ozark’-is-expected-to-reach-new-heights-with-its-season-3!

The third season of Ozark is expected to be Netflix’s best drama ever. Marty Byrde and his wife Wendy (Linney) runs a casino which is essentially a front to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

There are many complications,in the couple’s relationship as they differ in their opinions regarding business. Each of them tries to pay off their marriage counselor in order to bend her toward their side. The psychologist (Marylouise Burke) is hilariously willing to play the game.

Picture: Netflix

Another major character is Wendy’s brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey), who manages to be a part of their family . Ben creates a relationship with Marty’s tough-as-nails right hand Ruth (Julia Garner).

Marty, Wendy and their kids (Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner) have now been accustomed to being thrust into dangerous situations. This has become a part and parcel of their life. The viewers can observe that they are gradually becoming strong before our eyes.

We also have Helen (British actress Janet McTeer), the drug kingpin’s attorney, who is serving as his eyes in the US; and an FBI agent (Jessica Frances Dukes) on Marty’s tail, who engages him in a big game of cat and mouse.

The couple is shown as bad people, and several times in the past we have seen that , they don’t respond to problems with an understanding sense. We know that Ruth got waterboarded in Season 2. That is only about one of the more mild punishments that have been doled out in Ozark. This really gives an interpretation of the show.

The three seasons of Ozark showing criminal ruthlessness is getting mixed up with family dynamics. Life of everyone is different in many perspectives, and this is the life style of Byrdes now.